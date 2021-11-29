Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s One Last Time performance left viewers teary-eyed as it marked I Left My Heart in San Francisco hit-maker’s last live concert.

The iconic performance was held at Radio City Music Hall in August on Bennett’s 95th birthday before he bid farewell to touring.

However, to let a much-wider audience witness the heart-touching moments, the concert was broadcasted on a US TV channel on November 28.

During the show, the House Of Gucci actor also shared a tribute for the veteran as she expressed, “How do you honor the most important and enduring voice of the last century? Someone who has been a mentor, a savior and a dear friend?”

“Tony’s career has spanned eight decades — and in all of that time, he has never given less than his very best. So, that is how I want to honor him tonight: By giving him more than I ever knew I had, and making Tony proud,” she added.

Bennett hit the stage for the final time six months after his family announced publically that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.