 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching One Last Time concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s One Last Time performance left viewers teary-eyed as it marked I Left My Heart in San Francisco hit-maker’s last live concert.

The iconic performance was held at Radio City Music Hall in August on Bennett’s 95th birthday before he bid farewell to touring.

However, to let a much-wider audience witness the heart-touching moments, the concert was broadcasted on a US TV channel on November 28.

During the show, the House Of Gucci actor also shared a tribute for the veteran as she expressed, “How do you honor the most important and enduring voice of the last century? Someone who has been a mentor, a savior and a dear friend?”

“Tony’s career has spanned eight decades — and in all of that time, he has never given less than his very best. So, that is how I want to honor him tonight: By giving him more than I ever knew I had, and making Tony proud,” she added.

Bennett hit the stage for the final time six months after his family announced publically that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9
BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again
Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why
Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service

Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service
Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost
Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby
Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh
Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office

Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office

Latest

view all