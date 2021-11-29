 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Victoria Beckhams hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

David Beckham, legendary footballer and husband of renowned fashion designer Victoria, has revealed his bloodied face after daughter Harper bit him while he was having fun with her.

Victoria Beckham's husband sported a big scratch on his nose after his 10-year-old daughter bit him while he tickled her.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and shared a shirtless selfie, showing a fresh cut on his nose, apparently warning all the parents that they should never put their face near their daughter's mouth.

Victoria Beckhams hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

Beckham, despite his injury, joked around in the caption alongside the image: 'Note to self, when tickling your daughter don't put your nose near her mouth.' He also added a laughing emoji.

More From Entertainment:

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible
Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination
Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan
Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9
BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again
Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Latest

view all