Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and shared a shirtless selfie, showing a fresh cut on his nose, apparently warning all the parents that they should never put their face near their daughter's mouth.

Beckham, despite his injury, joked around in the caption alongside the image: 'Note to self, when tickling your daughter don't put your nose near her mouth.' He also added a laughing emoji.