Builder group to move court to identify elements responsible for Nasla Tower debacle

ABAD chairman says group against unauthorised construction.

Seeks action against elements involved in menace of illegal construction.

Supreme Court has ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in a week.

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Mohsin Shaikhani said Monday the group would move the court to determine the elements responsible for the Nasla Tower debacle.

Shaikhani, calling for action against elements involved in illegal construction as he addressed a press conference, said that ABAD was against unauthorised constructions.

Two days back, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered the Karachi commissioner to double the number of labourers and demolish the Nasla Tower within a week.

In its written orders, the apex court directed the commissioner to double the number of labourers from 200 to 400 to demolish the Nasla Tower within a week and set a time-frame of 20 days to demolish Tejori Heights.

The ABAD chairman, announcing that the association has delayed its protest march to Chief Minister Sindh House for two days, said that the group has demanded the government establish a powerful authority to approve building plans so that no one could challenge its decision and "if any irregularity is committed, the authority will be responsible, not builders or developers".



Shaikhani said the action against Nasla Tower and other buildings had shaken the "confidence" of local and overseas Pakistanis, adding that the economy was also suffering because of it.

The ABAD chairman said the association had postponed its protest rally from to Chief Minister House after receiving assurances from the Sindh government of accepting its charter of demands, including the regularisation of buildings.

He added that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had also assured to play an active role in meeting the demands. "If our demands are not accepted in a scheduled meeting with the chief minister Sindh on December 1, 2021, we will continue our protest for the survival of the construction industry in Karachi."

Meanwhile, as the demolition work of Nasla Tower continues, local authorities had last week imposed Section 144 in the vicinity of the site to ward off any untoward incidents.