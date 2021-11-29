Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. — Reuters/File

Twitter's chief technical officer Parag Agrawal will replace Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey's departure marks the end of his second CEO stint at Twitter.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 and became CEO the following year.

NEW YORK: Twitter announced Monday that co-founder Jack Dorsey was stepping down immediately as the CEO, with the company's chief technical officer Parag Agrawal replacing him.



"Twitter, Inc. today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as chief executive officer and that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.

Dorsey's departure marks the end of his second CEO stint at the social networking site, and he leaves at a time when Twitter has made headlines for its renewed pace of product launches after years of criticism that the site had fallen behind larger rivals like Facebook and new social media apps such as TikTok in innovation.



Dorsey, in a statement, said: "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,"

The company said Twitter's chief technical officer Parag Agrawal will replace Dorsey in the top post.

"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep [...] It's his time to lead," Dorsey said.

Despite the quickened pace of new features, shares of Twitter have slumped in recent months, adding pressure on Dorsey to end his unusual arrangement of being CEO of two companies.

Dorsey is stepping down now because he feels confident about his successor, and will focus on his payments processing firm Square Inc and other pursuits such as philanthropy, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 and became CEO the following year.

In 2008, co-founder Ev Williams and board member Fred Wilson pushed out Dorsey as the social media site gained steam with users and they determined he was unfit to lead the company.

But after years of stagnant growth and a slumping share price, Dorsey returned as CEO in 2015 while continuing to lead Square.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued that he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.