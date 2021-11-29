 
Sci-Tech
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Reuters

'Omicron' the cryptocurrency rides new variant rollercoaster

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. — Reuters/File
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • The price of the hitherto-obscure digital token rose almost ten-fold from Friday to Monday morning when it hit $688.
  • Bitcoin suffered its worst day in two months on Friday.
  • From "squid game" to dogecoin, minor cryptocurrencies have this year benefitted from links to memes or web culture.

LONDON: As global markets fell last week on news of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, one cryptocurrency with the same name soared after the Greek letter entered the investor lexicon.

The price of the hitherto-obscure digital token, whose Twitter feed has little more than 1,000 followers, rose almost ten-fold from Friday to Monday morning when it hit $688, before tumbling as much as 75%, crypto tracker CoinGecko said.

Omicron the token, which its website describes as "a decentralised treasury-backed currency protocol," was trading at about $371 at 1435 GMT. On Thursday it was worth about $65.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, said as more countries reported cases it carries a "very high" global risk of surges, although scientists have said it could take weeks to understand its severity.

Bitcoin suffered its worst day in two months on Friday, dropping by more than 8% as investors dumped stocks and other riskier assets in favour of perceived safe havens like the dollar. It has since recovered nearly all of its losses, with global markets gaining a semblance of calm on Monday.

From "squid game" to dogecoin, minor cryptocurrencies have this year benefitted from links to memes or web culture, recording rapid booms and busts while more mainstream names such as bitcoin soar in popularity. read more

It was not clear when the Omicron token was launched. Data on its price at CoinGecko was only available from November 8, while a Telegram channel under the name OmicDAO was launched a day earlier.

Reuters was not able to reach anyone representing Omicron for comment.

More From Sci-Tech:

Timeline: Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire

Timeline: Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire
SBP issues clarification on its monetary policy stance

SBP issues clarification on its monetary policy stance
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal
Pakistani startup PostEx raises $8.6m in seed funding

Pakistani startup PostEx raises $8.6m in seed funding
Cryptocurrencies brace for winter, virtual Adidas and a bitcoin city

Cryptocurrencies brace for winter, virtual Adidas and a bitcoin city
PSX: Benchmark index rallies over 1,200 points on Saudi support package

PSX: Benchmark index rallies over 1,200 points on Saudi support package
Gold shines as rupee plunges to historic low

Gold shines as rupee plunges to historic low
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign agreement for $3bn deposit

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign agreement for $3bn deposit

Rupee slumps to new historic low of 176.20

Rupee slumps to new historic low of 176.20
Gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to remain suspended for more than 2 months

Gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to remain suspended for more than 2 months
Govt to announce mini-budget in line with IMF's requirements

Govt to announce mini-budget in line with IMF's requirements

China interested in strengthening investment cooperation with Pakistan in textile sector

China interested in strengthening investment cooperation with Pakistan in textile sector

Latest

view all