 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiffany Haddish breaks up with Common after one year of dating

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

'They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy,' said a source

Tiffany Haddish and Commin have parted ways after one year of dating each other.

According to a PEOPLE source, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

The couple's split comes over a year after Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020.

“I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before confirming she was dating Common, 49.

“Yeah, we’re twins now,” she joked at the time of their similar shaved heads.

Their romance began on the sets of 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.

In September this year, Haddish revealed she would want Common to propose with an apartment building.

"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."

