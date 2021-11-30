Govt extends last date for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme till Dec 31

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021
The government on Tuesday extended the last date to submit applications for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme until December 31.
In a statement issued, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar said the decision has been taken in order to facilitate the maximum number of deserving students to apply for this opportunity.
The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships are for students who belong to low-income families, whose monthly income is less than Rs45,000, and marginalised regions to assist them in their undergraduate studies.
Per the details mentioned on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) website, scholarships are offered for:
All students are required to apply through HEC online application system: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/