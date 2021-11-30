 
pakistan
Govt extends last date for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme till Dec 31

Image showing the official logo of the Higher Education Commission. — hec.gov.pk
The government on Tuesday extended the last date to submit applications for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme until December 31. 

In a statement issued, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar said the decision has been taken in order to facilitate the maximum number of deserving students to apply for this opportunity.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships are for students who belong to low-income families, whose monthly income is less than Rs45,000, and marginalised regions to assist them in their undergraduate studies.

Who is eligible?

Per the details mentioned on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) website, scholarships are offered for:

  • Newly admitted students of Fall 2021 session in HEC recognised public sector university
  • Students fulfilling criteria of need and provide authentic information required under the project's policy.
  • Admissions secured on merit only. Merit means that the student has fulfilled the admission criteria of the institution in which he/she intends to study.
  • Degree programmes allowed by the HEC.
  • The age limit set by the institution's regulations, i.e. the maximum age of the eligibility for the scholarship is the same as the maximum age for applying for admission in undergraduate programs at the HEI.

All students are required to apply through HEC online application system: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/

