 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

How Pakistan helped Prince William, Kate Middleton maintain ties with press

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

File Footage 


Prince William and Kate Middleton made an “unexpected” move to maintain their ties with the press amid Prince Harry's initiative to take legal action against media houses.

Journalist Robert Jobson claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Pakistan and their interaction with the media was a "mature" way to ensure that relations remained amicable.

Speaking to BBC's The Princes and The Press, Jobson said: "Pakistan to be seen as the Pinnacle in terms of professionalism handling the royal tour completely different operation the way things used to be run.

"We were on a voyageur Government plane, the Queen’s plane used by the heir to the throne and the Prime Minister and he was discussing all sorts of issues. Why are we here? Why are we going to Pakistan? The importance of security all of these things all off the record. I saw him really mature in that respect."

Meanwhile, Prince William said in the documentary: "We are involved with Pakistan for a good reason, it will keep safe in the UK. What happened here it directly correlates with what happens here."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle eyes up a role as talk show host to boost her popularity

Meghan Markle eyes up a role as talk show host to boost her popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned as press 'don't play by the rules'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned as press 'don't play by the rules'
British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration

British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not take 'vow of silence': lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not take 'vow of silence': lawyer

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Kim Kardashian at British Fashion Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Kim Kardashian at British Fashion Awards 2021
Kim Kardashian shares rare picture with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh as she pays tribute to her friend

Kim Kardashian shares rare picture with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh as she pays tribute to her friend

‘Squid Game’ becomes the first K-drama to win at Gotham Awards

‘Squid Game’ becomes the first K-drama to win at Gotham Awards
Got7 member Young-Jae to join Choi Ye-Bin for web drama ‘Love & Wish’

Got7 member Young-Jae to join Choi Ye-Bin for web drama ‘Love & Wish’
Julia Roberts lets only four people comment on her rare picture with twins

Julia Roberts lets only four people comment on her rare picture with twins

Trey Songz under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Trey Songz under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Megan Thee Stallion joins BTS for first ever live ‘Butter’ performance

Megan Thee Stallion joins BTS for first ever live ‘Butter’ performance

Hailey Bieber steals the limelight in a skin-tight catsuit at fashion show in Miami

Hailey Bieber steals the limelight in a skin-tight catsuit at fashion show in Miami

Latest

view all