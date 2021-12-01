 
Three students killed in US high school shooting: police

Three students were killed in a Michigan high school shooting. File photo
Three students were killed in a Michigan high school shooting. File photo

  • Three students were killed and six other people wounded in a high school shooting incident in Michigan. 
  • The attacker was a 15-year-old student, who has been arrested along with his handgun. 
  • The attacker did not speak about the motive of the attack.

WASHINGTON: Three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in rural Oxford, Michigan, local police said.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun was seized after the shooting at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said.

"It's a very tragic situation," Undersheriff Michael McCabe said on Fox News.

"We have lots of upset parents," he said.

The shooting took place in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of Detroit.

Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon, and that the shooter unleashed 15-20 shots over about five minutes from a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.

