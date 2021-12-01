 
world
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
AFP

Biden to review Covid travel ban 'week to week'

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

US President Biden has decided to personally monitor the coronavirus situation after new Omicron variant came to the fore. File photo
US President Biden has decided to personally monitor the coronavirus situation after new Omicron variant came to the fore. File photo

  • US President Biden said he would review the coronavirus situation on weekly basis to take extend travel bans on African countries. 
  • The current US restrictions on African countries depend on the Covid-19 situation, said Biden. 
  • Biden said the government will learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the new variant.

MINNEAPOLIS: President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would decide on a weekly basis whether to extend US travel bans on southern Africa, depending on what happens with the worrying new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain in place, Biden said it "kind of depends."

The US president, who was boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, said he would see "week to week to determine what we need, the state of affairs."

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former Republican president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

More From World:

Three students killed in US high school shooting: police

Three students killed in US high school shooting: police
Report finds widespread bias in UK press coverage of Muslims, Islam

Report finds widespread bias in UK press coverage of Muslims, Islam
Algae: A magic climate solution?

Algae: A magic climate solution?

Moderna CEO says existing vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant

Moderna CEO says existing vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant
Coronavirus to become 'part of the furniture' in near future: US disease expert

Coronavirus to become 'part of the furniture' in near future: US disease expert
Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO
Biden says COVID variant Omicron 'not a cause for panic'

Biden says COVID variant Omicron 'not a cause for panic'
Timeline: Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire

Timeline: Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire
Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare: WHO

Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare: WHO
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal
Taliban seeks EU's help to keep Afghanistan's airports running

Taliban seeks EU's help to keep Afghanistan's airports running
Omicron: Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban for seven more countries

Omicron: Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban for seven more countries

Latest

view all