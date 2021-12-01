Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

Abloh's hometown in Rockford, Illinois will mark the day on December 1

Designer Virgil Abloh is getting a special day dedicated to his memory by his hometown after he tragically passed away on Sunday, reported TMZ.

Abloh, the creative head at Louis Vuitton, passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday after a two-year battle with a rare cancer, a statement from his family read.

Just days after, his hometown in Rockford, Illinois announced a special ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ to commemorate his legacy.

The day will be marked on December 1, and Abloh’s family has reportedly been informed of it. However, it is unclear if they’ll attend the ceremony.