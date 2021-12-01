Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth

Carter says his fiancée Melanie Martin ‘deceived’ him with a ‘very big lie’ and that they have split up

Early 2000s-star Aaron Carter says his fiancée Melanie Martin ‘deceived’ him with a ‘very big lie’ and that they have split up, just days after welcoming his first child with her.

Carter announced the split from Martin on Tuesday, turning to Twitter to write, “Due to personal reasons Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

According to the I Want Candy singer, Martin allegedly told him a “very big lie” involving his estranged sister Angel and that she had “been lying to me the whole time.”

“I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” he said.

"I can't even shed a tear. I'm in utter shock. I don't have a family now. I was deceived and lied too. I can't believe she betrayed me this way,” he added.

The House of Carters alum went on to say, "Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen," he wrote.

The former couple welcomed son Prince on November 23.