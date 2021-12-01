 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Carter says his fiancée Melanie Martin ‘deceived’ him with a ‘very big lie’ and that they have split up
Carter says his fiancée Melanie Martin ‘deceived’ him with a ‘very big lie’ and that they have split up

Early 2000s-star Aaron Carter says his fiancée Melanie Martin ‘deceived’ him with a ‘very big lie’ and that they have split up, just days after welcoming his first child with her.

Carter announced the split from Martin on Tuesday, turning to Twitter to write, “Due to personal reasons Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

According to the I Want Candy singer, Martin allegedly told him a “very big lie” involving his estranged sister Angel and that she had “been lying to me the whole time.”

“I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” he said.

"I can't even shed a tear. I'm in utter shock. I don't have a family now. I was deceived and lied too. I can't believe she betrayed me this way,” he added.

The House of Carters alum went on to say, "Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen," he wrote.

The former couple welcomed son Prince on November 23. 

More From Entertainment:

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didn't have

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didn't have
Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023
Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch

Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch
Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero
Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her
Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2

Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2
Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers
Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen

Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas never interfere in each other’s professional lives

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas never interfere in each other’s professional lives
Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Latest

view all