PM Imran Khan says 'heavy damage' inflicted on economy due to smuggling

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and anti-money-laundering measures on November 25, 2021. — Twitter/@PakPMO

PM Imran Khan chairs high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and anti-money-laundering measures.

Directs stakeholders to take emergency measures to control smuggling of wheat, sugar, flour, petrol.

Emphasises that the objective is to provide relief to the common man against price hikes.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said "heavy damage" is inflicted on Pakistan's economy due to the smuggling of food commodities on the back of a price differential — the difference between the government's set price and the rate at which a commodity is being sold.



During a high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and anti-money-laundering measures, the premier said that “smuggling creates an artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately results in a price hike”.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Imran Khan has directed all stakeholders to undertake emergency measures and bring-out-of-the-box solutions to control smuggling of essential commodities — including wheat, urea, sugar, flour, and petrol.

He emphasised that the objective is to provide relief to the common man against the price hikes.

Attendees were informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has undertaken extensive investigations against illegal money laundering and holding of US dollars.

“[The meeting] was apprised that manpower is being increased at border crossings to check goods and to ensure that each load is recorded for tracking purposes,” the statement read.

The meeting was also briefed that significant progress can be seen in controlling illegal petrol smuggling and operations against hoarders.