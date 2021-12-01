Rihanna, who was named a national hero at Barbados’ first ever presidential inauguration on Monday (29th November), is facing new round of rumours about her pregnancy,



The rumours began to engage Rihanna's excited fans after a verified Twitter account called The Academy shared a photo of the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a caption: “Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.”

The tweet, which sparked pregnancy rumours, has reportedly been shared more than 17,000 times, with other fans have also posted photos of the billionaire at the inauguration ceremony and are convinced she’s showing a baby bump.

But again, it has not been confirmed. This isn’t the first time pregnancy rumours have been sparked about the Good Girl Gone Bad singer this year. Back in April 2021, fans thought Rihanna was wearing a loose fitting outfit at the Met Gala to conceal a baby bump.