 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

'Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who was named a national hero at Barbados’ first ever presidential inauguration on Monday (29th November), is facing new round of rumours about her pregnancy,

The rumours began to engage Rihanna's excited fans after a verified Twitter account called The Academy shared a photo of the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a caption: “Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.”

The tweet, which sparked pregnancy rumours, has reportedly been shared more than 17,000 times, with other fans have also posted photos of the billionaire at the inauguration ceremony and are convinced she’s showing a baby bump.

But again, it has not been confirmed. This isn’t the first time pregnancy rumours have been sparked about the Good Girl Gone Bad singer this year. Back in April 2021, fans thought Rihanna was wearing a loose fitting outfit at the Met Gala to conceal a baby bump.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs
Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol

Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol
Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall
Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister

Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister
Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy
Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview
From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021

From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021
Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’
Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Latest

view all