Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B is over the moon after becoming the first female rapper with multiple RIAA diamond-certified songs.

The news comes after her hit song with Maroon 5 Girls Like You went diamond.

Not only did she became the first female rapper but also the only Latina to earn the honour.

Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-one shared a post expressing her excitement and sharing how the song is for her daughter whenever she performs it.

"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I'm forever grateful," she wrote.