 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B is over the moon after becoming the first female rapper with multiple RIAA diamond-certified songs.

The news comes after her hit song with Maroon 5 Girls Like You went diamond.

Not only did she became the first female rapper but also the only Latina to earn the honour.

Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-one shared a post expressing her excitement and sharing how the song is for her daughter whenever she performs it. 

"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I'm forever grateful," she wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall
Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister

Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister
Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy
Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview
From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021

From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021
Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’
Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'
Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Latest

view all