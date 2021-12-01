Who is Bilawal's 'heart'?

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari holds his nephew Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry. — Instagram

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday shared his first picture with his nephew Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhary on Instagram.



"My heart," Bilawal captioned the picture in which he can be seen looking at his nephew adoringly as he cradles him in his arms.



Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhary was born on October 10 to Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhary.



Followers appeared to swoon over the first picture of the uncle-nephew duo with the picture garnering nearly 9,400 likes in one hour.

There was a huge outpouring of love by users for both uncle and nephew and prayers for their health.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood tied the knot on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990 in Karachi.