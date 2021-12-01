Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s interviewer sheds light on the actor’s emotional state during his first-ever chat since the shooting.



The interviewer weighed in on his own insights into the shooting while speaking to Good Morning America.

During his own guest appearance on the prime time special he admitted, "I've done thousands of interviews in my last 20 years at ABC, this was the most intense I've ever experienced.”

"[It was] so raw. He's devastated. But he's also very candid. He's very forthcoming. He answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well.”

He also went on to admit that they “Went through in detail what happened on the set that day. And I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down."

For those unversed, the bombshell interview will go live on December 2nd at 8:00 pm on ABC News.