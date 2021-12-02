‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

A local police report has finally ID’d the origin of the stray ammunition that was found on the set of Rust.



The report focuses on determining how the ammunition made its way to the set in the first place.

According to a report by Fox News, Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed sourced her ammunition from Seth Kenney.

In his interview with police officials, Kenny revealed that “a couple of years back" he had received "reloaded ammunition" with the same logo and dummy rounds as he’d brought to set.

The statement forwarded via the search warrant reveals, "Seth described how a couple of years back, he received ‘reloaded ammunition from a friend.”

"Seth described the ammunition stuck out to him due to the suspected live round to have a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it.”

“Seth described the logo to be a star, an arch, and then another star. He described how the company only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round."