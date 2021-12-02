 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report
‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

A local police report has finally ID’d the origin of the stray ammunition that was found on the set of Rust.

The report focuses on determining how the ammunition made its way to the set in the first place.

According to a report by Fox News, Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed sourced her ammunition from Seth Kenney.

In his interview with police officials, Kenny revealed that “a couple of years back" he had received "reloaded ammunition" with the same logo and dummy rounds as he’d brought to set.

The statement forwarded via the search warrant reveals, "Seth described how a couple of years back, he received ‘reloaded ammunition from a friend.”

"Seth described the ammunition stuck out to him due to the suspected live round to have a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it.”

“Seth described the logo to be a star, an arch, and then another star. He described how the company only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'
Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer
Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’
Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker

Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker
When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem

When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem
Hilaria Baldwin reveals gratitude for book that helped kids understand ‘hard emotions’

Hilaria Baldwin reveals gratitude for book that helped kids understand ‘hard emotions’
Pete Davidson's role ends in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's real family show?

Pete Davidson's role ends in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's real family show?
Prince Andrew named for the first time in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prince Andrew named for the first time in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Britney Spears admits she needs 'lots of healing' after conservatorship battle

Britney Spears admits she needs 'lots of healing' after conservatorship battle
Buckingham Palace builder asked Queen to make tea for him in a hilarious interaction

Buckingham Palace builder asked Queen to make tea for him in a hilarious interaction

Latest

view all