 
health
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Reuters

GSK says tests show Vir antibody drug works against Omicron

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters

GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant.

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, GSK said in a statement.

Britain's drug regulator on Thursday, meanwhile approved GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

