Kaley Cuoco details emotions on difficult birthday after Karl Cook split

'Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday,' said the actress/File footage

Kaley Cuoco reflected on her challenging birthday this year after filing for divorce from Karl Cook.



The Big Bang Theory actress revealed she was feeling down on her birthday, but it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix.

"Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story.

Looking at the bright side in life by sharing one positive from her day, she said, "I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was."



She posted a pic of herself posing in a Ralph Lauren cap, pair of sunglasses and T-shirt, standing next to her horse: "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps," Kaley added.

The actress also revealed that she took her Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, on a Nike shopping spree to help celebrate. "When you make @zosiamamet go Bday shopping with you," Kaley wrote, while joking, "Im a terrible influence lol."

She later thanked her friends for sending their love. "The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming," the actress wrote. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me."