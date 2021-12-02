 
Sci-Tech
Reuters

Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

In this file photo taken on October 26, 2020, the logo of US social network Twitter displayed on the screen of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southern France. Twitter on December 2, 2021. — AFP/File
Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China and Russia, Twitter said in a blog post.

Of the 3,465 accounts removed, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

The company also said it will start the Twitter moderation research consortium in early 2022 to study platform governance issues.

