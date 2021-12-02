 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’
Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has officially managed to break into Forbes 30 Under 30 list, barely days after celebrating her 29th birthday.

The singer reacted to the announcement with a celebratory video that highlighted her favourite aspects of the job.

In the video, Cyrus was quoted saying, "It's my favourite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am."

She also added, "With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I've ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal

Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal
Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'
Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly had online relationship

Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly had online relationship
Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video

Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video
'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series
Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi
More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Latest

view all