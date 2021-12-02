Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has officially managed to break into Forbes 30 Under 30 list, barely days after celebrating her 29th birthday.

The singer reacted to the announcement with a celebratory video that highlighted her favourite aspects of the job.

In the video, Cyrus was quoted saying, "It's my favourite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am."

She also added, "With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I've ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first."





