Friday Dec 03 2021
Friday Dec 03, 2021

Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts

Renowned singer and songwriter Lizzo recently weighed in on the overwhelming urgency she feels over the thought of topping her last album sales.

The songwriter made this claim during a recent interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I felt like I was going to be rusty, but it's almost like second nature."

Even though “I've learned to trust myself and trust my body again. My confidence was shook a little bit over this time, like, 'Will people care? Are people going to show up?' They proved me wrong. I got my confidence back."

But slowly "I let go of the part of myself I lost — being anonymous, privacy — but I've gained so much."

"My dreams are coming true. People love my music. That's all I ever wanted. I was really hungry back then, burning the candle at both ends."

But now "Now I have this sort of calm to me, like: 'You've done it. Enjoy it. Appreciate it.'"

However, there is an aspect of the music industry that still affects her negatively, "The commercial success I think is where the pressure is. Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.'”

“First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either. What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I've done that."

