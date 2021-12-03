 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Queen is incredibly sad over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II does not approve of the distance between Prince William and Prince Harry and is “incredibly sad” over the circumstances, says royal expert.

Journalist Emily Nash in her recent interview for Channel 5 documentary 2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year, revealed that the Queen is deeply hurt by the feud between her grandsons and wants to see her family together

“The Queen made it clear in her statement in response to the Oprah interview that Harry and Megan remained much loved members of the family," said Nash.

She continued, "And it's clear that, you know, the falling out between the brothers in particular will be very hard for her to bear. Particularly given that she took a close interest in their upbringing following the loss of their mother."

"You know, these are two brothers who have been inseparable for many years. And it's incredibly sad to see things end the way they have," Nash added.

Prince William and Prince Harry's frosty relationship began ever since the younger sibling announced engagement to Meghan Markle. Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey only widened the rift between the royal brothers.

Harry and William have only met twice since the Sussexes decided to take a back seat on their royal duties in 2020. The brothers met at the funeral of Prince Philip and at an unveiling of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana.

More From Entertainment:

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton
Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident

Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism
Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999
Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere

Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC
Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Alec Baldwin on meeting Halyna Hutchins' kid: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'

Alec Baldwin on meeting Halyna Hutchins' kid: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'

Latest

view all