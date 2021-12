More than 10 million people liked Billie Eilish's new picture on Instagram as she revealed her new look.

The singer changed her hair color to black, leaving her fans wondering whether "Blonde era was over" or she was wearing a wig.

Earlier in May, one photo from her British Vogue shoot became the fastest to hit 1 million likes, reaching the milestone in six minutes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer's latest photo earned over 10 million likes in 15 hours.