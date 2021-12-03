'Beyond human imagination': Sialkot mob lynching draws Pakistan's ire

The charred remains of a damaged vehicle is kept near the premises of a factory in Sialkot on December 3, 2021, after police confirmed that a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob, in an incident local media reported was linked to alleged blasphemy. — AFP

Pakistanis are enraged and upset because of the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations.

The Sri Lankan national, who had been working as a manager at a private factory, was tortured to death by a mob on Friday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan dubbing the incident as "a day of shame."

Police said workers of the factory severely beat the foreigner which ultimately led to his demise. The employees also vandalised the factory and blocked traffic.

Soon after the incident made headlines, it was condemned by a broad cross-section of society. Politicians, religious leaders, celebrities, journalists, activists, and civil society members all came forward and expressed their horror and shock at the incident, called the culprits out, and demanded the government ensure justice as soon as possible.

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi decried the incident as an "inhumane" one, saying that his heart has been "wounded" by the incident.

He added that Pakistan has laws in place to deal with blasphemy cases.

"Those involved in this incident neither did a service to Pakistan nor Islam. In fact, they have gone against the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

On social media, Pakistanis termed the incident a "cowardly act" against the "tenets of humanity and religion."



Actor Mahira Khan said the unfortunate events made her "sick to the stomach" and ashamed," while Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said he is "deeply distressed after the terrible incident in Sialkot."

Prominent journalist Asma Shirazi said that some elements are playing with the future of the country for their personal interests.

Twitter user Mariam wrote: "A Sri Lankan factory worker came here to earn a living, and this is what happened to him. My head hangs in shame."

Humanitarian activist and motivational speaker Muniba Mazari said that the incident was a failure of humanity. "A society where violence & silence prevail, humanity fails!"

"Shame on us, shame on those who brought this day on us," wrote stand-up comedian Shafaat Ali.



"As a Pakistani, I am saddened by the tragic incident that took place in #Sialkot. It is illegal to kill & burn any person by using the name of Islam. Islam does not allow such an act. We love every minority living in our country and they have all the rights to live their own way," another user named Touqeer stated.



A Twitter user named Yousaf Ahmed wrote that the incident "horrified" him, while he termed it as "barbaric and inhuman atrocity".

"I pray those with authority and influence persevere in bringing the guilty to justice; as swiftly and decisively as they have pledged to do."

"What happened in #Sialkot is beyond human imagination. The barbarian lunatics must be brought to justice at all cost without any lame excuses!" wrote Dr Sana Khan.



