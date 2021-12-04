 
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Prince Harry asked to spend Christmas with the ailing Queen

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Harry, Meghan were asked to fly to the UK, specially afetr the monarch's recent health scare

Prince Harry has been asked to spend the holiday season with the ailing Queen. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to fly to the UK, specially afetr the monarch's recent health scare. 

Royal commentator Gwen Flamberg insisted Harry and Meghan should visit as the Queen is "not getting any younger".

Flamberg told Us Weekly, "I wish that they would go for Christmas. The Queen's Christmas brunch is always a very big deal.

"I'm not quite sure if it will go off as it did before the pandemic because the pandemic is still going on.

"But let's just say, she's not getting any younger and I would hope they would spend ample time together," she added.

Flamberg's remarks came as royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said it would be a "great opportunity for some family healing."

Speaking to Express UK, Sacerdoti said, "I imagine that the Queen would like to have them there."

