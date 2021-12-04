 
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan aka Erin Reagan turns out to be 'John Wick' fan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Blue Bloods: Bridget Moynahan aka Erin Reagan turns out to be John Wick fan

Bridget Moynahan, best known for her role as Erin Reagan in the police drama Blue Bloods, is a John Wick fan.

The actress recently shared a throwback picture with Keanu Reeves from the premier of John Wick in 2014.

"How much fun was that?!," asked a fan while commenting on her Instagram post. 

"Great looking couple," quipped another.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with posts praising new episode of Blue Bloods, a hit Television series that has been airing on CBS since September 2010. 


