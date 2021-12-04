Kirstie Allsopp sheds light on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's row

Kate Middleton previously confronted Meghan Markle when she "found out" the Duchess of Sussex "was being rude to staff at Kensington Palace", claimed Kirstie Allsopp.

The 50-year-old Location, Location, Location presenter has shined light on Meghan Markle’s claims that Kate made her cry during an argument in May 2018.

Kate’s friend Kirstie claimed that Prince Harry's wife - who opened up about the row during her chat with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year - failed to tell the US TV host that their argument was about Meghan's alleged “bullying” of staff at Kensington Palace.

According to Kirstie, the Duchess of Cambridge “confronted” Meghan at the time after hearing the former Suits star was “being rude” to staff.

“Kate never ever loses her temper, but she found out Meghan was being rude to staff at Kensington Palace and she was angry with her," Kirstie told the Telegraph.

The presenter went on to reveal: "Then, Kate burst into tears because she’d lost control and she did take Meghan flowers to try and patch things up."

Meghan was accused of “bullying” aides at Buckingham Palace when she was a senior member of the Royal Family, after marrying Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly denied the accusations in a statement to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

Meghan and Harry’s team have also denied the allegations in a statement to The Times, which said: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

The new claims come after it was reported that the relationship between Kate and Meghan has become strained over the years.