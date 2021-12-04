 
Why Adele's Instagram password was revoked by her team

Lyricist and songwriter Adele recently tugged at heartstrings by ousting the real reason her team gives her no access to her own Instagram account.

The star shared it all on Nikkie de Jager’s personal Instagram account.

She started off by making a shocking revelation to the makeup guru and admitted, "I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before.”

But the access was revoked after Adele shared a culturally appropriate photo to Instagram.

While explaining the entire scuffle Adele admitted, “It's the only picture I ever posted myself and then they took my password away from me again."

