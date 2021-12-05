 
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Paris Hilton shares never-before-seen snaps from her and Carter's Bora Bora honeymoon

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, who are celebrating their new life as a married couple at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, look amazing in their unseen honeymoon pics.

The superstar, who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum las month, gave her followers latest glimpse at her loved-up trip on Saturday, sharing pictures from her luxurious stay on Richard Branson's private Moskito Island.

The reality star set pulses racing with her stunning beauty as she posed in a blue bikini against a beautiful tropical backdrop in her new pic she shared to Instagram.

She captioned the photo: '#Sliving in Paradise. My inner Aquarius can’t get enough of this private island, the ocean and this tropical oasis.'

Paris Hilton previously shared a series of snaps from her dreamed trip and wrote: "This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

