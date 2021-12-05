Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to be 'royals of the world'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a grand "masterplan" which has been made apparent with their recent work.



According to an expert brand manager, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have placed themselves as "royals of the worlds".

This is because the expert believes that Harry and Meghan, through their work in environment, gender and racial equality, have been able to reach the younger generations who are more passionate about similar subjects.

"I think Meghan and Harry's masterplan is to position themselves as the royals of the world, not just of the UK, and done through acts of benevolence and leadership with the heart that is meaningful to the values and desires of Gen Z and Millennials."