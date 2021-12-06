PM Imran Khan meets DG ISI, COAS Bajwa: sources

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (left), Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre), and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum (right). — Wikipedia/ISPR/File

Matters related to Afghanistan come under discussion.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in attendance during meeting.

Prominent federal ministers also attend meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources said.

During the meeting, matters related to Afghanistan's ongoing situation and the Pakistan-Afghan border came under discussion, sources said.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and other prominent federal ministers were also present during the meeting, sources added.

Lt Gen Anjum — who replaced Lt Gen Hameed as the new ISI chief — was appointed by the prime minister in October.