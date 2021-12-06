Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique as she tries to keep up with David at gym

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham showcased her strength in skintight black sportswear during weightlifting session, reveling she's trying to keep up with her footballer husband David Beckham at the gym.

The 47-year-old fashion designer appeared to be a fitness diva in black gym wear which she paired with cropped leggings and white trainers. She tied her hair back in a high bun and went make-up free for the workout. She appeared focused as she lifted the barbell over her head.

The fashionista, who usually gets up early to work up a sweat alongside her personal trainer Bobby Rich, tried for the first time doing some weightlifting overhead to strengthen her arm and back muscles.



She uploaded the stunning photo to Instagram, captioning it: 'Trying to keep up with @davidbeckham in the gym!'

Victoria Beckham takes daily exercise and healthy diet to keep her ageless beauty up.