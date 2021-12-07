Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala

Baldwin will serve as the master of ceremonies at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC on Thursday

Actor Alec Baldwin, who is embroiled in controversy post a fatal shooting accident on the set of his film Rust, will make his first public appearance since the tragedy on Thursday at an NYC Awards Gala.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin will serve as the master of ceremonies at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC, just days after sitting down for his first interview since the accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

The event, hosted by Kerry Kennedy, will be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as other notable names including poet Amanda Gorman, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

While some are expected to attend via Zoom, Baldwin will be attending the ceremony in person as the night’s emcee.