Why Kate Middleton does not visit her family during Christmas

Kate Middleton has always been spotted at the forefront of her royal duties rather than with her own family.

This extends to Christmas celebrations too as the Duchess of Cambridge puts her duty first to support the Queen rather than alternating with her families as she spends her holidays at Sandringham.

"There are numerous annual engagements for the royals during the festive period at a time when most people are socialising with family and friends," HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey said.

"The Duchess is by the Queen's side at the Diplomatic Corps reception, the Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch and of course, the church service at Sandringham.

"In addition, we've also seen the Cambridges really focusing on those in need of support at this time of year. From hosting Christmas parties for military families and youth workers in previous years, to thanking key workers during their royal train tour last year, they're using their position as senior royals to highlight charities, organisations and people.

"This year sees the Duchess spearhead a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While perhaps most couples take it in turns to spend Christmas with different sides of the family, the Duchess knows that the festive period is a key time for the royals, and particularly with the Queen's health in recent months and the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh this year, she will be among those to rally around Her Majesty.

"The Cambridges have only spent Christmas with the Middletons in Bucklebury in 2012 and 2016. But Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, have notably been invited to Sandringham throughout the years.

"Increasingly we've seen a much more modern monarchy, with invitations for extended family members, in-laws and unmarried partners.

"The Duchess will also be aware that as the mother of a future King – Prince George – she will need to prepare her children for their duties, particularly around the festive period."