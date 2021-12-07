 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Noth says he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the tensions between the two
Noth says he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the tensions between the two 

Sex and the City heartthrob Chris Noth is defending Sarah Jessica Parker in her long-running feud with former co-star Kim Cattrall.

Noth, set to reprise his role as Mr. Big on the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That said he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the tensions between the two.

Cattrall is notably not returning for the show's reboot.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and Cattrall's descriptions of her don't even come close," he told The Guardian.

He went on to comment, "I liked her (Cattrall), I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were.”

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,” Noth added.

The 67-year-old also shared that he felt very ‘protective’ of Parker, his on-and-off co-star for more than 20 years.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history

Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history
Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne
Why Kate Middleton does not visit her family during Christmas

Why Kate Middleton does not visit her family during Christmas

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'

Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh
Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'

Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'
Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement

Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement
Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Latest

view all