Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall

Noth says he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the tensions between the two

Sex and the City heartthrob Chris Noth is defending Sarah Jessica Parker in her long-running feud with former co-star Kim Cattrall.

Noth, set to reprise his role as Mr. Big on the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That said he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the tensions between the two.

Cattrall is notably not returning for the show's reboot.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and Cattrall's descriptions of her don't even come close," he told The Guardian.

He went on to comment, "I liked her (Cattrall), I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were.”

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,” Noth added.

The 67-year-old also shared that he felt very ‘protective’ of Parker, his on-and-off co-star for more than 20 years.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that,” he said.