No caretaker set-up to replace PTI govt, says Shiekh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that there is no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government and the premier will complete his tenure, strengthening a democratic regime in the country.

"No caretaker set-up is going to replace the PTI-led government," the minister said, stressing that the incumbent government will complete its constitutional term.

Rashid went on to say that PM Imran Khan's guidelines will help the government bring down inflation in the coming months.

'Highly irresponsible of PDM to announce long march on Pakistan Day'

Earlier, the minister had slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for its decision to inaugurate the long march on Pakistan Day, March 23, calling it a "highly irresponsible and immoral move".

Rashid was talking about PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement, in which he announced the Opposition alliance will hold an "anti-inflation march" in Islamabad on March 23.

"On March 23 [Pakistan Day], Pakistan's armed forces hold a national parade which is attended by citizens, ambassadors and various delegates," he said in a series of tweets.

"The federal capital is put on high alert for preparations of the parade. Even some roads are barricaded two to three days in advance," he added.

The minister urged the PDM to call off their protest on March 23, insisting they should shift it to April instead.



Promoting Pakistan Day as a day of protest, chaos, and disturbance is tantamount to serving anti-state forces, he added.

While addressing a news conference, Rashid asked the multi-party opposition alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to review its decision for holding an anti-inflation march in Islamabad on Pakistan Day.

The minister said if the opposition did not change the date then it should not blame the government for not allowing them to hold protest as Islamabad would be on high alert for the parade with the closure of some roads for two to three days in advance for parade rehearsal.

He said Fazlur Rehman should not drag seminary students into politics and use them as a tool to achieve the agenda of those who have already lost popularity among the masses. He said the government would be able to control inflation in the coming months in line with the directions of PM Imran Khan.

He appealed to the media houses to play its due role to counter extremism, adding it should not give coverage to people involved in such activities.

Commenting on the NA-133 by-election, Rashid said the PML-N candidate secured only 10 percent votes as they could not befool people anymore.

The minister in response to a question said that the prime minister had convened a detailed meeting on the Sialkot incident and directed to take stringent measures as per law.

PDM again decides to flex its muscles in Islamabad

People from across the country will gather in Islamabad, Fazl had said earlier, adding that a massive demonstration will take place against inflation on March 23.

The PDM's provincial chapters will prepare for the march, he had said.

The JUI-F chief had announced that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will call a meeting in Punjab, Fazl will hold a meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Balochistan, while JUI-P President Shah Owais Noorani will hold a meeting in Sindh.

"A seminar will also be held. But before that, I will meet the lawyers' committee — Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council — and hold consultations," Fazl had added.