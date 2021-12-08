There may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower: CM Sindh

A file photo of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.





There may have been an alternative to razing Nasla Tower, says CM Murad Ali Shah.

People who approved construction of Nasla Tower should be punished, says Sindh CM.

Houses of powerful people have been regularised in Islamabad, says CM.

KARACHI: There may have been an alternative to the demolition of Nasla Tower, says Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh CM was speaking to the media about the regularisation of illegal structures in Sindh after the Supreme Court's orders for the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights, outside an accountability court in Karachi Wednesday.

The CM clarified that his intent is for structures to be regularised and that he does not favour those who approved the illegal construction [of Nasla Tower].



"The people who approved the construction of Nasla Tower should be punished," the CM remarked, adding that the houses of powerful people have been regularised in Islamabad.

CM Shah said that he has met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to address the matter and will present the governor's suggestions to the Sindh Cabinet.

"We requested the governor to write down whatever his thoughts are," the CM informed the media.



Whenever the court summons us, we will be present, he added.

Regularising illegal settlements in Sindh

On November 27, the Sindh government had prepared an ordinance to regularise illegal settlements and sent it to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for ratification.

The Sindh government's move to regularise illegal establishments comes after much hue and cry following the Supreme Court's order to demolish Karachi's Nasla Tower.

When the governor signs the ordinance, demolition works on illegal settlements will be stopped for a period of 90 days, according to the ordinance's draft.