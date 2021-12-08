 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Thompson reportedly filed a gag order against Nichols to stop her from publicizing their paternity lawsuit
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has reportedly filed an emergency gag order against Maralee Nichols, the alleged mother of his new child, to try and silence her over paternity suit.

According to Page Six, Thompson moved to file the order in Texas and claimed that Nichols wants to “try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

He also slammed her for including “fabricated” Snapchat messages between them in her lawsuit, calling them an “attempt to smear him”.

In addition to demanding an emergency gag order, Thompson has also requested the court to ask Nichols to post a $30,000 bond to ensure she doesn’t violate the order.

No judgment has been made yet.

Last week, it was reported that Thompson had conceived a child with Nichols on his 30th birthday when he was still dating Kardashian.

