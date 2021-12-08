Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift make Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list

Singing sensations Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift have made Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.



Rihanna achieved the status of billionaire in the summer when the business bible reported that the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $1.7 billion.

The 'Work' hitmaker earned a lot from her hugely popular music career as well as her Fenty fashion and beauty brands, and she ​is now ranked at number 68.

Meanwhile, another music star Beyonce, 40, sits at number 76. The Crazy in Love singer's 2018 'On The Run II' tour reportedly made around $5 million per gig, totalling $250 million for the jaunt.

Beyonce also has a sizeable income from her Ivy Park line with a famous brand Adidas.

Taylor Swift took 78th position this year, thanks to the 31-year-old singer's record-breaking music career, having recently smashed a Billboard Hot 100 record held for 50 years by Don Mclean's 'American Pie'.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker dethroned the 76-year-old music legend when she broke his record for the longest Number One on the US chart with the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' from ​‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

On the other hands, American TV host Oprah Winfrey was named the top female sitting at number 23. Tennis star Serena Williams and actress Reese Witherspoon also made the annual list.

Oprah Winfrey on 23



Rihanna on 68

Reese Witherspoon on 74

Beyoncé on 76

Taylor Swift on 78

Serena Williams on 85



The Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, and politicians, as well as media personalities and entertainers.

