Wednesday Dec 08 2021
David Beckham, daughter Harper celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

David Beckham, daughter Harper celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

David Beckham and his youngest child, daughter Harper Seven Beckham are giving ode to The Queen.

The 46-year-old turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself planting a tree with his daughter Harper in celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

The dapper sportsman donned a brown coat and dark green trousers for the day, which he coordinated with his wellington boots.

David wrote in his caption: 'Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.'

Beckham, who married former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, also fathers children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo James Beckham and Cruz Beckham.

