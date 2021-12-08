David Beckham, daughter Harper celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

David Beckham and his youngest child, daughter Harper Seven Beckham are giving ode to The Queen.

The 46-year-old turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself planting a tree with his daughter Harper in celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

The dapper sportsman donned a brown coat and dark green trousers for the day, which he coordinated with his wellington boots.

David wrote in his caption: 'Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.'



Beckham, who married former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, also fathers children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo James Beckham and Cruz Beckham.

