What did Pakistanis Google the most in 2021?

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (L) and Netflix series Squid Game. — Twitter/AFP/File

KARACHI: Following the national cricket team's remarkable performance during the last few months, Pakistanis searched for the term "cricket" the most during the calendar year 2021.



Google on Wednesday released the list of top trending searches in Pakistan — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The list covers a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

However, surprisingly, cricket fever swept over the nation and dominated the Google search results.

According to the statement, the top searches of 2021 are from Pakistan’s cricket series with South Africa and England followed by the highlights of the games of ICC T20 World Cup and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following are the top trending in the searches, athletes, and movies and TV categories in 2021:

1. Pakistan vs South Africa



2. Pakistan vs west indies

3. Pakistan Super League

4. Pakistan vs England

5. T20 world cup

6. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

7. India vs England

8. Pakistan vs England

9. Pakistan vs New Zealand

10. Pakistan vs Australia

According to the details, the top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles.

The global phenomenon that is the Netflix show 'Squid Game' grabbed the top position followed by the popular Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat by Har Pal Geo, which ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by Har Pal Geo's drama Rang Mahal.

Here's the full list below of trending movies and TV:

1. Squid Game

2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat

3. Chupke Chupke

4. Rang Mahal

5. Radhe

6. Bigg Boss 15

7. Money Heist

8. Ertugrul

9. Black Widow

10. Eternals

11. Kurtulus Osman

Meanwhile, in Google's list of the most searched athletes, veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik remained at the top of the list; followed by aggressive batter Asif Ali and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman who grabbed the second and third spots in the top athletes list on the search engine.

Here is the complete list of trending athletes during 2021:

1. Shoaib Malik

2. Asif Ali

3. Fakhar Zaman

4. Shaheen Afridi

5. Hasan Ali

6. Mohammad Rizwan

7. Shadab Khan

8. Abid Ali

9. Danish Aziz

10. Haris Rauf