Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has said she was ‘the most persecuted woman’ in the royal family

The 62-year-old, who married to Prince Andrew in 1986 before separating in 1996, recalled the intense media scrutiny she endured for years following her separation.

"I was maybe the most persecuted woman in the history of the royal family, but I’m still here," she told French magazine.

"The bruised reed that doesn’t break is my DNA," the Duchess added.

The Duke and Duchess of York welcomed a daughter named Princess Beatrice in 1988, followed by Princess Eugenie in 1990. The couple called it quits in 1996.

But for years, she remained in news and was coined harsh nicknames such as "Duchess of Pork" and "frumpy Fergie" among others.

She said being a mother was her number one priority and noted it was the one thing she has done best in life.

Expressing her feelings about her relationship with Andrew, Ferguson said that she and Andrew, 61, have a close bond as co-parents: "I loved him and I still love him today," she said. "I will stay by his side because I believe in him, he is a good man."

Prince Andrew is also in news after Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

