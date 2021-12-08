 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Sarah Ferguson feels herself the most persecuted woman in royal family

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has said she was ‘the most persecuted woman’ in the royal family

The 62-year-old, who married to Prince Andrew in 1986 before separating in 1996, recalled the intense media scrutiny she endured for years following her separation.

"I was maybe the most persecuted woman in the history of the royal family, but I’m still here," she told French magazine.

"The bruised reed that doesn’t break is my DNA," the Duchess added.

The Duke and Duchess of York welcomed a daughter named Princess Beatrice in 1988, followed by Princess Eugenie in 1990. The couple called it quits in 1996. 

But for years, she remained in news and was coined harsh nicknames such as "Duchess of Pork" and "frumpy Fergie" among others. 

She said being a mother was her number one priority and noted it was the one thing she has done best in life. 

Expressing her feelings about her relationship with Andrew, Ferguson said that she and Andrew, 61, have a close bond as co-parents: "I loved him and I still love him today," she said. "I will stay by his side because I believe in him, he is a good man."

 Prince Andrew is also in news after Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

More From Entertainment:

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings
Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal
Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider

Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider
Squid Game, Alec Baldwin among top search terms of 2021: Google

Squid Game, Alec Baldwin among top search terms of 2021: Google
Khloe Kardashian responds to fans' advice about Tristan's 'cheating scandal' with cryptic message

Khloe Kardashian responds to fans' advice about Tristan's 'cheating scandal' with cryptic message
Alec Baldwin charges towards reporter questioning trigger claims: ‘Did you pull it?’

Alec Baldwin charges towards reporter questioning trigger claims: ‘Did you pull it?’
Father of ‘Rust’ armorer fears sabotage ‘is to blame’ for Alec Baldwin shooting

Father of ‘Rust’ armorer fears sabotage ‘is to blame’ for Alec Baldwin shooting
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce exciting new film ahead of Christmas

Prince William, Kate Middleton announce exciting new film ahead of Christmas
CBC News report fuels anger against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

CBC News report fuels anger against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian wears Kanye's favourite black jumpsuit at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian wears Kanye's favourite black jumpsuit at star-studded event
Queen Elizabeth returns to work, eases nation's worries about her health

Queen Elizabeth returns to work, eases nation's worries about her health

Latest

view all