 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal: Im barely in my own body right now
Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal: 'I'm barely in my own body right now'

Khloe Kardashian is urging her fans 'not to read into anything' after her objectionable response to Halle Berry's award.

The Good American founder attended 2021 People's Choice Awards with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner this week, where one fan pointed out on Twitter that the 37-year-old displayed a disrespectful expression during Halle Berry's acceptance speech, calling it an "'I don't care' sort of look."

"That's disappointing my face gave that expression," Khloe responded to the fan's comment. "Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

Upon Khloe's honest tweet, the KUWTK star garnered love and support from fans. Sources close to the diva have dished that Khloe is having a tough time adjusting to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's constant infidelity and his ongoing paternity scandal with personal trainer.  

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren
Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home
Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?

Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?
Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Latest

view all