'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal: 'I'm barely in my own body right now'

Khloe Kardashian is urging her fans 'not to read into anything' after her objectionable response to Halle Berry's award.

The Good American founder attended 2021 People's Choice Awards with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner this week, where one fan pointed out on Twitter that the 37-year-old displayed a disrespectful expression during Halle Berry's acceptance speech, calling it an "'I don't care' sort of look."



"That's disappointing my face gave that expression," Khloe responded to the fan's comment. "Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

Upon Khloe's honest tweet, the KUWTK star garnered love and support from fans. Sources close to the diva have dished that Khloe is having a tough time adjusting to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's constant infidelity and his ongoing paternity scandal with personal trainer.