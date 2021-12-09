 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Sheeran donated the guitar to a primary school to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities
Ed Sheeran has given away a special guitar made for his most-recent album = in an effort to help a primary school in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

Sheeran donated the instrument to Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVA Primary School as part of a raffle prize to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities.

According to NME, the customized guitar features special nods to Sheeran’s hit album, including a "custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly inlay motif – a recurring theme within the album – at the truss rod cover and neck heel cap, and a custom-designed edition internal label.”

Sheeran himself told BBC, “There is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right – it says prototype in it.”

“To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It’s going to build a music center at a primary school near me, which I’m really excited about.”

The Shape of You hitmaker also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021-22 home shirts for runners-up in the raffle.

