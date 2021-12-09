Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

Minutes before Katrina Kaif announced her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan posted a video to inform his fans that he would be in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The video suggested that Khan was out of India to promote his new film "Antim" when his ex-girlfriend was tying the knot with Kaushal.

The caption accompanying Khan's video asked fans, "Are you ready for tomorrow Riyadh?".



While most of the actor's fans knew that he won't be attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, others thought by posting a video Khan confirmed that he was out of the country.

It couldn't be confirmed whether the Bollywood star was invited to the wedding of his "Ek Tha Tiger" co-star.