 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

Minutes before Katrina Kaif  announced her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan posted a video to inform his fans that he would be in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The video suggested that Khan was out of India to promote his new film "Antim" when his ex-girlfriend was tying the knot with Kaushal.

The caption accompanying Khan's video asked fans, "Are you ready for tomorrow Riyadh?".

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

While most of the actor's fans knew that he won't be attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, others thought by posting a video Khan confirmed that he was out of the country.

It couldn't be confirmed whether the Bollywood star was invited to the wedding of his "Ek Tha Tiger" co-star.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery
Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher

Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher
Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor

Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor
Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana
Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’

Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’
Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson
Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis
South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop
Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”

Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”
'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week

'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week
Jemima Khan attends special UNICEF Gala in London

Jemima Khan attends special UNICEF Gala in London

Latest

view all