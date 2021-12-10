 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears wins right to self-sign documents after conservatorship termination

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Britney Spears wins right to self-sign documents after conservatorship termination
Britney Spears wins right to self-sign documents after conservatorship termination

Britney Spears wins the right to sign her own court documents after a long and drawn-out court battle for her conservatorship termination.

The singer was awarded the right on Wednesday, December 8th and according to the findings at the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart, explained, "she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

According to Variety, the attorney told presiding judge Judge Breda Penny, that Britney is “an independent woman” and does not fall under the conservatorship “anymore.”

Jamie was also phoned in during the interview and his petition to have access to the estate plan was shot down since it would be unwarranted under any “normal situation.”

“A normal person would never have to show their estate plan," the attorney pointed out during the hearing.

Britney’s legal team even accused Jamie of not providing documents that the team alleges "shed light in regard to his abuses and the alleged conduct.”

"We served papers for his deposition. He did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed," Mathew reportedly said. "But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition."

More From Entertainment:

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘woke’ career wisdom: report

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘woke’ career wisdom: report
Travis Scott breaks silence over Astroworld tragedy: ‘It really hurts’

Travis Scott breaks silence over Astroworld tragedy: ‘It really hurts’
Kelly Clarkson awarded private judge in divorce case with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson awarded private judge in divorce case with Brandon Blackstock
Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth

Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal

Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal
Nick Cannon shares ‘painful’ message for late son Zen: ‘This silence is deafening’

Nick Cannon shares ‘painful’ message for late son Zen: ‘This silence is deafening’
Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery
Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher

Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher
Camila Cabello releases a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover

Camila Cabello releases a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover
Watch: James Corden joins The Beatles parody as an ‘emotional’ fifth member

Watch: James Corden joins The Beatles parody as an ‘emotional’ fifth member
Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor

Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor

Latest

view all