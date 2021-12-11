Kelly Clarkson ‘can’t wait to cut loose’ from ‘toxic ex’ Brandon Blackstock

Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is reportedly overjoyed and “can’t wait to cut loose” and enjoy Christmas away from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.



This claim comes in the middle of the couple’s divorce proceedings that are finally ‘winding down’ ahead of the Holiday season.

For those unversed, the couple has been at odds over property and child custody disputes since June of 2020.

Both parents wanted custody of the children, River Rose aged 7, and Remington aged 5, but in the end, the court’s awarded sole custody to the Breakaway singer.

According to a number of sources close to OK! Magazine, "She feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders and really wants to celebrate big time.”

"She's thinking Fiji or Hawaii, unlimited mai tais and paddleboard lessons with a handsome instructor.”

Not only that, “Kelly is thrilled that this nightmare with Brandon is finally winding down — and she can't wait to cut loose."