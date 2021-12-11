 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Tennis star Maria Sharapova bumped into Jennifer Garner at a recent event the duo attended recently.

Maria couldn't help praising the actress on her Instagram as she posted a picture with her.

"The epitome of class," wrote Maria to her Instagram stories.

According to Sharapova's social media account, the event was held by Hollywood Reporter.

 Jennifer Garner is former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is currently dating singer and actor Jennifer Lopez. 

Garner and Affleck have three children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.  

